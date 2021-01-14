FTU lawmaker Kwok Wai-keung used a virtual background during the panel meeting. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong lawmaker admits driving while attending panel meeting conducted by video conferencing
- Federation of Trade Unions lawmaker Kwok Wai-keung was seen in his car asking a government minister a question at a housing panel meeting
- Asked if he could have broken the law, the legislator said: ‘I will leave it for others to decide’
