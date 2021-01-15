Jade Lai, political assistant to the secretary for home affairs, is expected to move to Singapore after resigning to spend time with her family. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong politics
Senior Home Affairs Bureau official steps down citing need to spend time with family
- Jade Lai, the political assistant to home affairs chief Caspar Tsui since 2017, is the second top political appointee to leave since Carrie Lam took office
- She was among the initial group of city officials to take an oath pledging allegiance to Hong Kong as laid out in the national security law
