Jade Lai, political assistant to the secretary for home affairs, is expected to move to Singapore after resigning to spend time with her family. Photo: Nora Tam Jade Lai, political assistant to the secretary for home affairs, is expected to move to Singapore after resigning to spend time with her family. Photo: Nora Tam
Jade Lai, political assistant to the secretary for home affairs, is expected to move to Singapore after resigning to spend time with her family. Photo: Nora Tam

Hong Kong politics

Hong Kong /  Politics

Senior Home Affairs Bureau official steps down citing need to spend time with family

  • Jade Lai, the political assistant to home affairs chief Caspar Tsui since 2017, is the second top political appointee to leave since Carrie Lam took office
  • She was among the initial group of city officials to take an oath pledging allegiance to Hong Kong as laid out in the national security law

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 1:55pm, 15 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Jade Lai, political assistant to the secretary for home affairs, is expected to move to Singapore after resigning to spend time with her family. Photo: Nora Tam Jade Lai, political assistant to the secretary for home affairs, is expected to move to Singapore after resigning to spend time with her family. Photo: Nora Tam
Jade Lai, political assistant to the secretary for home affairs, is expected to move to Singapore after resigning to spend time with her family. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE