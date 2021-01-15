Lawmaker Kwok Wai-keung wears what appears to be a seat belt in front of a virtual background during a Legco Zoom conference on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Pro-establishment Hong Kong lawmaker sorry for calling into Legislative Council Zoom meeting while driving
- Lawmaker Kwok Wai-keung says he will ‘deeply reflect’ on behaviour following the incident, and cooperate in the event of an investigation
- Local traffic regulations forbid the use of a phone or any other telecommunications equipment by someone behind the wheel of a moving vehicle
