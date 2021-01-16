The Hong Kong government has lashed out at the US over fresh sanctions against local and mainland officials. Photo: AP
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong decries latest US sanctions over opposition arrests as ‘insane, shameless and despicable’
- Government also accuses US of using ‘coercive measures’ to meddle in China’s internal affairs
- New sanctions include city’s sole delegate to China’s top legislative body and three members of local police force’s national security arm
