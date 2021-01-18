An overwhelming 87 per cent of young Hongkongers surveyed said they had no confidence in the city’s government. Photo: Dickson Lee An overwhelming 87 per cent of young Hongkongers surveyed said they had no confidence in the city’s government. Photo: Dickson Lee
An overwhelming 87 per cent of young Hongkongers surveyed said they had no confidence in the city’s government. Photo: Dickson Lee

Hong Kong youth

Hong Kong /  Politics

Stop talking down to Hong Kong’s disengaged young, regain trust by letting them lead community projects, expert says

  • Young Hongkongers feel marginalised and ignored, says academic who led six-month trust study
  • Keen to make an impact with innovative ideas, young need support to show what they can do

Topic |   Hong Kong youth
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 7:09am, 18 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An overwhelming 87 per cent of young Hongkongers surveyed said they had no confidence in the city’s government. Photo: Dickson Lee An overwhelming 87 per cent of young Hongkongers surveyed said they had no confidence in the city’s government. Photo: Dickson Lee
An overwhelming 87 per cent of young Hongkongers surveyed said they had no confidence in the city’s government. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE