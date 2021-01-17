Michael Ngan came to the public’s attention in the summer of 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Civil service union formed during Hong Kong protests becomes first to disband in response to oath-taking rule
- Union for New Civil Servants chairman Michael Ngan says action is necessary but has been taken with reluctance
- Civil Service Bureau on Friday asked all employees hired before July 1 last year to make the pledge by mid February
Michael Ngan came to the public’s attention in the summer of 2019. Photo: Felix Wong