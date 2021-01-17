Public sector employee groups will become more cautious as a result of the government’s oath-taking requirement, according to a veteran unionist. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Public sector employee groups will become more cautious as a result of the government’s oath-taking requirement, according to a veteran unionist. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)

Hong Kong unions likely to ‘tread carefully’ as mandatory allegiance requirement for civil servants heralds ‘arduous’ era for city’s labour movement

  • Warning from Leung Chau-ting, of Federation of Civil Service Unions, comes hours after Union for New Civil Servants disbanded on Saturday night
  • ‘The labour movement in the city’s civil service is going to be very arduous in future,’ he says

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 5:57pm, 17 Jan, 2021

