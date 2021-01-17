Former lawmaker Ted Hui. Photo: EPA-EFE Former lawmaker Ted Hui. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)

Self-exiled former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui rejects HSBC explanation it had no choice but to freeze accounts of him and his family

  • Hui says he can ‘hardly accept the nearly laughable U-turn explanation’ HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn gave him in an email last week
  • He accuses the bank of failing to provide the legal basis for freezing his and his family’s accounts and to explain why they were ‘collectively punished’

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 8:07pm, 17 Jan, 2021

