Former lawmaker Ted Hui. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Self-exiled former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui rejects HSBC explanation it had no choice but to freeze accounts of him and his family
- Hui says he can ‘hardly accept the nearly laughable U-turn explanation’ HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn gave him in an email last week
- He accuses the bank of failing to provide the legal basis for freezing his and his family’s accounts and to explain why they were ‘collectively punished’
