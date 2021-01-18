Civil servants attend a rally against the extradition bill that sparked 2019’s protest movement. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Minister warns Hong Kong civil servants should not publicly criticise government, grant interviews to ‘anti-China’ media
- Civil service chief says voicing concerns about pay and working conditions is fine, but oaths of allegiance make taking aim at policy problematic
- And while many have yet to take new pledge, city plans to follow up with any it believes broke Civil Service Code during 2019 unrest
