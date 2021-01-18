Two of Beijing’s agencies overseeing Hong Kong have condemned the US response to the city’s national security law crackdown. Photo: AP Two of Beijing’s agencies overseeing Hong Kong have condemned the US response to the city’s national security law crackdown. Photo: AP
Two of Beijing’s agencies overseeing Hong Kong have condemned the US response to the city’s national security law crackdown. Photo: AP

Hong Kong national security law (NSL)

National security law: Beijing offices overseeing Hong Kong issue ‘final madness’ condemnation of US sanctions response to mass arrests

  • State agencies with responsibility for Hong Kong decry ‘evil intention’ of US response to mass arrests of city politicians, activists
  • Washington last week slapped sanctions on six more Chinese officials over national security crackdown on 55 members of opposition movement

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 4:43pm, 18 Jan, 2021

