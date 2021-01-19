Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets with the press ahead of her Executive Council meeting on Tuesday. Photo: May Tse Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets with the press ahead of her Executive Council meeting on Tuesday. Photo: May Tse
Carrie Lam defends value of election process for Hong Kong’s chief executive post as Beijing mulls drastic overhaul of system

  • CY Leung, the city leader’s predecessor, on Monday noted the position could also be filled ‘through consultations’
  • The Post previously reported China’s top legislative body could abolish some of the 1,200 Election Committee seats likely to go to opposition district councillors

Tony Cheung
Updated: 3:04pm, 19 Jan, 2021

