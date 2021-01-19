A mobile testing point in Jordan. Photo: Nora Tam A mobile testing point in Jordan. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong fourth wave: South Asian residents, concern groups outraged over official’s coronavirus remarks

  • City leader Carrie Lam denies government is linking spread of disease to race after health official suggests members of ethnic minority groups engaged in ‘risky behaviour’
  • But members of Nepalese community call the remarks deeply unfair and say they are forced to live in cramped conditions due to city’s high rent

Ethan PaulJeffie Lam
Updated: 9:31pm, 19 Jan, 2021

