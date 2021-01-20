Hong Kong Bar Association chairman Philip Dykes recently spoke with the Post about the challenges the group has faced during his tenure. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong Bar Association chairman Philip Dykes recently spoke with the Post about the challenges the group has faced during his tenure. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s outgoing Bar Association chair calls for renewing of contacts – ‘even on a modest level’ – amid chilly relationship with Beijing

  • But Bar’s loyalty is to ‘an abstract concept’, senior counsel Philip Dykes tells the Post, ‘the rule of law and the independent judiciary’
  • The 67-year-old rejects notion that public statements on his watch had made the legal body political, saying it spoke out only on ‘appropriate occasions’

Chris Lau
Updated: 10:04am, 20 Jan, 2021

