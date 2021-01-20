Queen’s Counsel David Perry will not prosecute media mogul Jimmy Lai and eight others for the justice department after a flurry of criticism in Britain. Photo: Dickson Lee Queen’s Counsel David Perry will not prosecute media mogul Jimmy Lai and eight others for the justice department after a flurry of criticism in Britain. Photo: Dickson Lee
Queen’s Counsel David Perry will not prosecute media mogul Jimmy Lai and eight others for the justice department after a flurry of criticism in Britain. Photo: Dickson Lee

Hong Kong courts

Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: Queen’s Counsel hired to prosecute Jimmy Lai, eight others steps down amid withering criticism in Britain

  • David Perry, who has handled numerous high-profile cases in the city over the past decade, had been labelled ‘mercenary’ by British foreign secretary
  • Justice department points to that pressure as well as quarantine issues in a statement revealing the lawyer will leave the case

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 12:57pm, 20 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Queen’s Counsel David Perry will not prosecute media mogul Jimmy Lai and eight others for the justice department after a flurry of criticism in Britain. Photo: Dickson Lee Queen’s Counsel David Perry will not prosecute media mogul Jimmy Lai and eight others for the justice department after a flurry of criticism in Britain. Photo: Dickson Lee
Queen’s Counsel David Perry will not prosecute media mogul Jimmy Lai and eight others for the justice department after a flurry of criticism in Britain. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE