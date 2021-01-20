Chief Executive Carrie Lam gives her policy address at the Legislative Council last November. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong lawmakers call on city’s leader to do more in coronavirus fight and help struggling residents at hearing on policy address
- Legislative Council debates passage of formal motion of thanks for chief executive’s policy address, a traditional symbolic gesture
- Lawmakers call for heightened mandatory coronavirus testing and more financial assistance for the unemployed
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
