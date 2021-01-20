Carrie Lam dismissed the idea that the chief executive could be picked without an election. Photo: May Tse Carrie Lam dismissed the idea that the chief executive could be picked without an election. Photo: May Tse
Leung Chun-ying
Hong Kong /  Politics

Row between Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and ex-chief CY Leung deepens as top adviser weighs in on issue of elections

  • Dispute erupted after former chief executive Leung Chun-ying told a media outlet it would still be lawful if leader was picked without an election
  • Wading into the controversy, Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan pours scorn on suggestion, which Lam had also dismissed earlier

Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 8:13pm, 20 Jan, 2021

