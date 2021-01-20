The pro-Beijing bloc of Hong Kong politics are set to travel to Shenzhen this week to receive a coronavirus jab. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong fourth wave: city’s pro-Beijing politicians to get mainland Covid-19 jab this week, ahead of major political gatherings in the capital
- Some 200 members of the political bloc are bound for Shenzhen on Friday for first of two Sinopharm doses
- Those attending annual sessions of China’s legislature and its top advisory body are eligible, while city’s vaccination scheme is not expected until mid-February at the earliest
