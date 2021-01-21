Sino-British relations have been further strained by the issue of immigration rights for Hong Kong’s BN(O) status holders. Photo: Reuters Sino-British relations have been further strained by the issue of immigration rights for Hong Kong’s BN(O) status holders. Photo: Reuters
British government blasts Beijing over threat to stop recognising Hong Kong BN(O) passports

  • British Embassy says ending recognition of the documents would be a breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration
  • Beijing’s proposed act of retaliation for London’s immigration offer to Hongkongers is one of several reportedly being considered

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 12:23am, 21 Jan, 2021

