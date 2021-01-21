Senior civil servants take their oath at a recent ceremony. Source: Handout
National security law: Hong Kong district councillors will be required to pledge allegiance to city, top official reveals
- Constitutional affairs chief Erick Tsang says the government plans to amend the oath ordinance as early as next month
- Most of the city’s 452 district council seats are held by the opposition camp after an unprecedented landslide election win in 2019
