Hong Kong’s pro-establishment lawmakers make case for surveillance cameras in classroom to monitor teachers’ speech

  • Recording teaching sessions would reveal if students were being subjected to ‘subversive remarks’, says Liberal Party chairman Tommy Cheung
  • Meanwhile, with opposition lawmakers now absent, a motion of thanks to city leader Carrie Lam is expected to cap final day of debate over her policy speech

Updated: 1:40pm, 22 Jan, 2021

Pro-establishment lawmakers on Friday argued installing cameras in classrooms could reveal if teachers made ‘subversive remarks’. Photo: Shutterstock
