Sanctions on China to remain even with Sino-US tensions set to ease under President Joe Biden, says Hong Kong’s American Chamber of Commerce

  • Chamber’s new head in Hong Kong says Sino-US relations are likely ‘to see a reset or adjustment’
  • But sanctions programmes are designed to run over the longer term so trade, financial punishments expected to remain

Denise Tsang
Updated: 5:17pm, 22 Jan, 2021

Hong Kong has found itself at the mercy of the fractious relationship between the US and China. Photo: Sun Yeung
