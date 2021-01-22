RTHK has been accused of terminating the long-term contract of a prominent journalist criticised by the pro-establishment camp. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
RTHK terminates long-term contact of journalist known for hard-nosed approach, union says
- Staff union says Nabela Qoser’s three-year probationary contract, which was due to be completed this month, is being replaced with a temporary agreement
- RTHK has declined to comment on the matter, but a union rep says Qoser’s years of service and MPF contributions would not be carried over
