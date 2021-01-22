RTHK has been accused of terminating the long-term contract of a prominent journalist criticised by the pro-establishment camp. Photo: K. Y. Cheng RTHK has been accused of terminating the long-term contract of a prominent journalist criticised by the pro-establishment camp. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
RTHK has been accused of terminating the long-term contract of a prominent journalist criticised by the pro-establishment camp. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

RTHK terminates long-term contact of journalist known for hard-nosed approach, union says

  • Staff union says Nabela Qoser’s three-year probationary contract, which was due to be completed this month, is being replaced with a temporary agreement
  • RTHK has declined to comment on the matter, but a union rep says Qoser’s years of service and MPF contributions would not be carried over

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 9:47pm, 22 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
RTHK has been accused of terminating the long-term contract of a prominent journalist criticised by the pro-establishment camp. Photo: K. Y. Cheng RTHK has been accused of terminating the long-term contract of a prominent journalist criticised by the pro-establishment camp. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
RTHK has been accused of terminating the long-term contract of a prominent journalist criticised by the pro-establishment camp. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE