New Bar Association chairman Paul Harris has outlined his vision for the group during his tenure. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Arrest of Hong Kong opposition figures a ‘fairly obvious’ abuse of law, says new head of city’s Bar Association

  • Paul Harris says arrest of 55 people in January was obvious attempt to intimidate democratic movement in city
  • New chairman says he wants dialogue with Beijing as he warns against attacks on profession in media

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 11:27pm, 22 Jan, 2021

