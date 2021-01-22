New Bar Association chairman Paul Harris has outlined his vision for the group during his tenure. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Arrest of Hong Kong opposition figures a ‘fairly obvious’ abuse of law, says new head of city’s Bar Association
- Paul Harris says arrest of 55 people in January was obvious attempt to intimidate democratic movement in city
- New chairman says he wants dialogue with Beijing as he warns against attacks on profession in media
Topic | Law
New Bar Association chairman Paul Harris has outlined his vision for the group during his tenure. Photo: Jonathan Wong