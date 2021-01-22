Retaliation for Britain’s visa scheme offering Hongkongers a path to citizenship was discussed on the sidelines of a NPCSC meeting, the Post has learned. Photo: Xinhua
Retaliation for British BN(O) visa scheme, Hong Kong election overhaul discussed on sidelines of meeting of top legislative body: source
- While the measures were not formally deliberated, they were reportedly addressed by officials attending the National People’s Congress Standing Committee session
- A mainland source also said Beijing would include both the BN(O) issue and Hong Kong’s electoral shake-up as one package to be scrutinised by the NPC in March
