Former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong might have to ‘swallow bitter fruit’, ex-leader says as he pushes for choosing chief executive by consultation

  • Leung Chun-ying has kicked off a controversy with his suggestion that the city does not need a vote by the 1,200-member Election Committee to pick the next leader
  • While the law allows for the chief executive to be decided through local consultation, his idea has been met with blowback even from within the pro-establishment camp

Natalie Wong
Updated: 10:01pm, 23 Jan, 2021

