An about-turn on the Lunar New Year flower markets is one of several recent episodes of government indecision. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam can avoid policy U-turns by welcoming views outside tight circle of experts, observers say
- Indecision over Lunar New Year flower markets the latest in string of confusing policy reversals
- Lawmaker says Lam relies on only a few experts when making decisions concerning pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
