Former lawmaker Ted Hui fled Hong Kong in November last year. Photo: AFP Former lawmaker Ted Hui fled Hong Kong in November last year. Photo: AFP
Former lawmaker Ted Hui fled Hong Kong in November last year. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Self-exiled former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui gives evidence to British parliament related to freezing of his HSBC accounts

  • Foreign affairs committee is expected to question two HSBC executives over the matter on Tuesday
  • Hui earlier urged Britain to impose sanctions on the bank for freezing his and his family members’ credit cards and savings accounts

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 10:25pm, 24 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former lawmaker Ted Hui fled Hong Kong in November last year. Photo: AFP Former lawmaker Ted Hui fled Hong Kong in November last year. Photo: AFP
Former lawmaker Ted Hui fled Hong Kong in November last year. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE