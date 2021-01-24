Former lawmaker Ted Hui fled Hong Kong in November last year. Photo: AFP
Self-exiled former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui gives evidence to British parliament related to freezing of his HSBC accounts
- Foreign affairs committee is expected to question two HSBC executives over the matter on Tuesday
- Hui earlier urged Britain to impose sanctions on the bank for freezing his and his family members’ credit cards and savings accounts
