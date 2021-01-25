District councillors attend a meeting in Yuen Long last year. Photo: Winson Wong District councillors attend a meeting in Yuen Long last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong pro-establishment district councillors seek to ensure opposition rivals disqualified if oaths violated

  • Camp calls on city government to amend necessary laws and create a special task force to ensure new rules are implemented
  • But Democratic Party leader notes similar declarations of loyalty were already signed ahead of the 2019 district council polls, which opposition won in a landslide

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Jeffie Lam
Updated: 6:02pm, 25 Jan, 2021

