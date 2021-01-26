More Hongkongers are seeking greener pastures over the perceived tightening of freedoms in the city. Illustration: Perry Tse More Hongkongers are seeking greener pastures over the perceived tightening of freedoms in the city. Illustration: Perry Tse
More Hongkongers are seeking greener pastures over the perceived tightening of freedoms in the city. Illustration: Perry Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: tears, fears but a new life? Hong Kong early birds who have taken BN(O) path to Britain

  • Some among thousands who have already left say they are not put off by talk of Beijing ‘retaliation’
  • Despite its Covid-19 crisis and rising jobless rate, Britain has eased entry rules for Hongkongers

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Phila SiuLaura Westbrook
Phila Siu , Laura Westbrook and Cyrus Chan in London

Updated: 9:13am, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
More Hongkongers are seeking greener pastures over the perceived tightening of freedoms in the city. Illustration: Perry Tse More Hongkongers are seeking greener pastures over the perceived tightening of freedoms in the city. Illustration: Perry Tse
More Hongkongers are seeking greener pastures over the perceived tightening of freedoms in the city. Illustration: Perry Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE