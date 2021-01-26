Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday addressed delays in vaccine procurement ahead of her weekly Executive Council meeting. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam asks Beijing’s help in securing Covid-19 vaccine from state-owned Sinopharm, citing ‘hiccups’ in procuring jabs
- The Tuesday revelation suggests the roll-out of city’s mass vaccinations could be deferred until at least the end of February
- The chief executive also dubbed Hong Kong’s first-ever lockdown a ‘success’, saying those in future will involve fewer housing blocks
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
