Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday addressed delays in vaccine procurement ahead of her weekly Executive Council meeting. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam asks Beijing’s help in securing Covid-19 vaccine from state-owned Sinopharm, citing ‘hiccups’ in procuring jabs

  • The Tuesday revelation suggests the roll-out of city’s mass vaccinations could be deferred until at least the end of February
  • The chief executive also dubbed Hong Kong’s first-ever lockdown a ‘success’, saying those in future will involve fewer housing blocks

Jeffie Lam and Tony Cheung

Updated: 11:56am, 26 Jan, 2021

