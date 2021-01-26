Former lawmaker Ted Hui, facing a raft of charges tied to the 2019 anti-government protests, is now living in London. Photo: EPA-EFE Former lawmaker Ted Hui, facing a raft of charges tied to the 2019 anti-government protests, is now living in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former lawmaker Ted Hui, facing a raft of charges tied to the 2019 anti-government protests, is now living in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong court throws out fugitive ex-lawmaker Ted Hui’s bid to undo phone-snatching conviction

  • Judge said appeal was dismissed after the opposition figure, now living in London, neither appeared in court nor gave instructions to lawyers
  • Hui was convicted in 2019 of an incident in which he grabbed a phone from a public officer, ran into a men’s toilet, then emailed files from the device to himself

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 2:03pm, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former lawmaker Ted Hui, facing a raft of charges tied to the 2019 anti-government protests, is now living in London. Photo: EPA-EFE Former lawmaker Ted Hui, facing a raft of charges tied to the 2019 anti-government protests, is now living in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former lawmaker Ted Hui, facing a raft of charges tied to the 2019 anti-government protests, is now living in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE