Former lawmaker Ted Hui, facing a raft of charges tied to the 2019 anti-government protests, is now living in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong court throws out fugitive ex-lawmaker Ted Hui’s bid to undo phone-snatching conviction
- Judge said appeal was dismissed after the opposition figure, now living in London, neither appeared in court nor gave instructions to lawyers
- Hui was convicted in 2019 of an incident in which he grabbed a phone from a public officer, ran into a men’s toilet, then emailed files from the device to himself
Topic | Hong Kong courts
