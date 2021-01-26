Chief Executive Carrie Lam discusses her predecessor’s recent remarks on the city’s leadership race in a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Jonathan Wong Chief Executive Carrie Lam discusses her predecessor’s recent remarks on the city’s leadership race in a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Chief Executive Carrie Lam discusses her predecessor’s recent remarks on the city’s leadership race in a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Carrie Lam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam doubles down on opposition to predecessor’s calls for chief executive election to be scrapped

  • Continuing a week-long back-and-forth, Lam has again disputed former leader C.Y. Leung’s assertion that the chief executive can be legally selected without a vote or amending the law
  • Leung had previously suggested the chief executive election could be scrapped in light of the possibility of an opposition win, insisting that doing so would be constitutional

Topic |   Carrie Lam
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 6:36pm, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam discusses her predecessor’s recent remarks on the city’s leadership race in a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Jonathan Wong Chief Executive Carrie Lam discusses her predecessor’s recent remarks on the city’s leadership race in a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Chief Executive Carrie Lam discusses her predecessor’s recent remarks on the city’s leadership race in a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE