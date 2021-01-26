Paul Harris, the newly elected Bar Association chairman, has come under fire from Chinese state-run media. Photo: Jonathan Wong Paul Harris, the newly elected Bar Association chairman, has come under fire from Chinese state-run media. Photo: Jonathan Wong
National security law: Chinese state-run media blasts new Hong Kong Bar Association head for two days in a row over comments

  • People’s Daily accuses chairman Paul Harris of being ‘arrogant’ for suggesting he would seek amendments to the Beijing-imposed legislation
  • China Daily, meanwhile, says Harris appears to be out of touch with ‘political reality’

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 11:39pm, 26 Jan, 2021

