Paul Harris, the newly elected Bar Association chairman, has come under fire from Chinese state-run media. Photo: Jonathan Wong
National security law: Chinese state-run media blasts new Hong Kong Bar Association head for two days in a row over comments
- People’s Daily accuses chairman Paul Harris of being ‘arrogant’ for suggesting he would seek amendments to the Beijing-imposed legislation
- China Daily, meanwhile, says Harris appears to be out of touch with ‘political reality’
Paul Harris, the newly elected Bar Association chairman, has come under fire from Chinese state-run media. Photo: Jonathan Wong