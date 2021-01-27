HSBC makes a big chunk of its profits in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters HSBC makes a big chunk of its profits in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
HSBC makes a big chunk of its profits in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
HSBC
Hong Kong /  Politics

HSBC boss defends decision to freeze accounts of fugitive ex-lawmaker Ted Hui, tells British MPs bank is committed to businesses in Hong Kong

  • CEO Noel Quinn tells Foreign Affairs Committee the bank was legally obliged to take action on accounts after being notified by Hong Kong police
  • Quinn also says bank has never considered moving out of Hong Kong, which it has served for more than 150 years, despite new geopolitical challenges

Topic |   HSBC
Lilian ChengJeffie Lam
Lilian Cheng and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 2:52am, 27 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
HSBC makes a big chunk of its profits in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters HSBC makes a big chunk of its profits in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
HSBC makes a big chunk of its profits in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE