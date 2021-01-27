Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam held a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang (second from left) on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam held a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang (second from left) on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam held a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang (second from left) on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Carrie Lam
Hong Kong /  Politics

No duty visit, but Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam meets Chinese President Xi Jinping ... via ‘video call’. On the agenda: Covid-19 pandemic, oath-taking

  • Two sources say session took place via video conferencing on Wednesday morning, with Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng also present
  • Hong Kong leader also defended use of ‘ambush-style’ lockdown

Topic |   Carrie Lam
Tony CheungWilliam ZhengLilian Cheng
Tony Cheung , William Zheng and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 6:11pm, 27 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam held a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang (second from left) on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam held a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang (second from left) on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam held a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang (second from left) on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE