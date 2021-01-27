While lawmakers are calling for consumer stimulus payments, the government has warned Hong Kong’s deficit is projected to hit HK$300 billion. Photo: Reuters
Lawmakers call on government to hand out HK$5,000 in digital vouchers to every Hong Kong resident
- Liberal Party legislator suggests giving out stored-value Octopus cards and topping them up with HK$500 every week to encourage consumer spending
- While other lawmakers back the idea, financial services minister warns government must be careful with dwindling reserves
Topic | Hong Kong economy
While lawmakers are calling for consumer stimulus payments, the government has warned Hong Kong’s deficit is projected to hit HK$300 billion. Photo: Reuters