Out of more than 5,400 cases in the past two years, 38 per cent involved police officers and their family members. Photo: Shutterstock
Doxxing cases, mostly targeting police officers and their families, plunge 76 per cent after Hong Kong protests die down
- Privacy commissioner says there is still an urgent need for a review of the law to empower the watchdog to investigate and prosecute cases directly
- Watchdog was alerted to 4,370 cases between June and December of 2019, at the height of anti-government protests
