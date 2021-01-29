Chief Executive Carrie Lam visits the locked down area in Jordan. Photo: Dickson Lee Chief Executive Carrie Lam visits the locked down area in Jordan. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong pro-establishment figures urge tougher pandemic response, more focus on livelihood issues after city leader’s call with President Xi Jinping

  • Local politicians and analysts say President Xi Jinping’s recent call with Chief Executive Carrie Lam showed Beijing’s high expectations for the city
  • Xi on Wednesday told Lam he was ‘concerned’ about the virus situation, and emphasised the importance of ensuring that ‘patriots govern Hong Kong’

Tony Cheung
Updated: 10:00am, 29 Jan, 2021

