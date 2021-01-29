Hong Kong mobile phone users are facing the possibility of new registration requirements. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong proposes mandatory registration of all new mobile phone numbers to tackle organised crime
- Mobile phone users required to register new numbers under real identities in proposed overhaul of SIM-card rules
- Ministers say reform is needed to tackle serious and organised crime
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
