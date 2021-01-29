Hong Kong mobile phone users are facing the possibility of new registration requirements. Photo: Shutterstock Images Hong Kong mobile phone users are facing the possibility of new registration requirements. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong proposes mandatory registration of all new mobile phone numbers to tackle organised crime

  • Mobile phone users required to register new numbers under real identities in proposed overhaul of SIM-card rules
  • Ministers say reform is needed to tackle serious and organised crime

Christy Leung
Updated: 3:28pm, 29 Jan, 2021

