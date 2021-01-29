Tam Yiu Chung is Hong Kong's sole representative to the National People's Congress Standing Committee. Photo: AP Tam Yiu Chung is Hong Kong's sole representative to the National People's Congress Standing Committee. Photo: AP
Pro-Beijing heavyweight hits back after Hong Kong media group claims son is Australian citizen who runs immigration business with his wife in Perth

  • Tam Yiu-chung accuses Next Digital of ‘causing nuisance’ after it says couple’s company helps mainland Chinese move down under
  • City’s sole delegate to China’s top legislative body mocked for not raising ‘a patriot’

Updated: 7:10pm, 29 Jan, 2021

