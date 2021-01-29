Joshua Wong (right) is detained at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre last November. Photo: Winson Wong
Jailed Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong pleads guilty to charges stemming from 2019 mask ban protest
- Wong admits violating the city’s emergency mask ban and taking part in an unauthorised assembly on October 5, 2019, the same day the controversial regulation took effect
- His co-defendant, fellow activist Koo Sze-yiu, pleads not guilty to one count of taking part in the same unauthorised protest
Topic | Joshua Wong
Joshua Wong (right) is detained at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre last November. Photo: Winson Wong