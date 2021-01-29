The liaison office released a strongly worded statement attacking the new Bar Association chairman. Photo: Dickson Lee The liaison office released a strongly worded statement attacking the new Bar Association chairman. Photo: Dickson Lee
The liaison office released a strongly worded statement attacking the new Bar Association chairman. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Beijing’s top agencies overseeing Hong Kong affairs blast new Bar Association chief just days after state media launch attack

  • Statements from Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, liaison office released a week after Paul Harris was elected chairman of association
  • Harris had suggested that some provisions of national security law were at odds with rights guaranteed under the city’s mini-constitution

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 11:36pm, 29 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The liaison office released a strongly worded statement attacking the new Bar Association chairman. Photo: Dickson Lee The liaison office released a strongly worded statement attacking the new Bar Association chairman. Photo: Dickson Lee
The liaison office released a strongly worded statement attacking the new Bar Association chairman. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE