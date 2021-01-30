Britain is opening its doors to potentially millions of Hongkongers under its new visa scheme to launch officially on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong BN(O): Britain stands firm on visa offer after Beijing declares the passports will no longer be recognised for travel, identification
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman says Britain will ‘not look the other way’ when it comes to Hongkongers with BN(O) status
- Beijing to stop recognising the passports as travel and identification documents from Sunday with further retaliation a possibility
