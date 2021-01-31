A man with an umbrella walks through Piccadilly Circus in London. Photo: DPA A man with an umbrella walks through Piccadilly Circus in London. Photo: DPA
A man with an umbrella walks through Piccadilly Circus in London. Photo: DPA
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong BN(O): as applications open, families torn between moving all together or leaving one parent behind to make money

  • With the scheme opening on Sunday, families must decide whether to head to Britain together or have one adult remain in the city to continue earning money
  • Some are worried about breaking up the household, but finding a job after arriving is far from certain

Topic |   British National (Overseas) passport
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 10:27am, 31 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man with an umbrella walks through Piccadilly Circus in London. Photo: DPA A man with an umbrella walks through Piccadilly Circus in London. Photo: DPA
A man with an umbrella walks through Piccadilly Circus in London. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE