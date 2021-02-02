The departure hall at Hong Kong International Airport. Members of ethnic minority groups were caught off guard by the sudden status change to their BN(O) passports. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong BN(O): official rejection of passports leaves many members of ethnic minority communities stranded at home
- The city’s government has said it no longer recognises BN(O) documents as valid for travelling
- But for many ethnic minority group members, the passport is all they have and applying for an HKSAR one is fraught with uncertainty
