Carrie Lam on a recent visit to a locked-down area of Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam doubles down on Covid-19 lockdown policy as key precautionary tool against spread of infections
- Carrie Lam says lockdowns that detect no new infections are the best outcome, amid concern over impact on communities of repeat operations
- But chief executive raises concern over the number of households not responding to visits from government’s Covid-19 testing teams
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
