Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam doubles down on Covid-19 lockdown policy as key precautionary tool against spread of infections

  • Carrie Lam says lockdowns that detect no new infections are the best outcome, amid concern over impact on communities of repeat operations
  • But chief executive raises concern over the number of households not responding to visits from government’s Covid-19 testing teams

Lilian Cheng and Chris Lau

Updated: 10:38am, 2 Feb, 2021

Carrie Lam on a recent visit to a locked-down area of Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
