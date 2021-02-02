Carrie Lam says as part of her duty to uphold judicial independence, she holds regular meetings with the chief justice. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam denies interference suggestion, after reportedly meeting chief justice ahead of Jimmy Lai hearing
- Carrie Lam categorically denies discussing any court cases with Hong Kong’s chief justice or his predecessor
- Media reports have surfaced of Lam meeting with top judge Andrew Cheung, four days before media mogul Jimmy Lai’s bail appeal hearing
Topic | Hong Kong courts
