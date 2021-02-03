Proposals have been floated to further curb filibustering in the Legislative Council. Photo: Nora Tam Proposals have been floated to further curb filibustering in the Legislative Council. Photo: Nora Tam
Proposals have been floated to further curb filibustering in the Legislative Council. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s pro-establishment bloc moves to pull quorum calls, other delaying tactics from opposition’s Legco playbook

  • Time limits on speeches and caps on the number of lawmakers who can join panels and committees also to be discussed at rules meeting
  • But critics say the changes would cripple the ability to offer any effective pushback to legislation

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 4:41pm, 3 Feb, 2021

