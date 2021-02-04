Following the Occupy movement of 2014 and the months-long anti-government protests of 2019, the phrase ‘patriots governing Hong Kong’ is gaining relevance among the city’s ruling class. Illustration: SCMP Following the Occupy movement of 2014 and the months-long anti-government protests of 2019, the phrase ‘patriots governing Hong Kong’ is gaining relevance among the city’s ruling class. Illustration: SCMP
Hong Kong patriot games: who is loyal enough in the eyes of Beijing and can critics survive the system?

  • Catchphrase ‘patriots governing Hong Kong’ is gaining currency amid city’s politically fractured landscape in the wake of the Occupy protests and 2019’s social unrest
  • Pundits say changes in education sector, opportunities for youth and even a revamp to political system may be needed for slogan to take hold

Tony Cheung
Updated: 8:30am, 4 Feb, 2021

