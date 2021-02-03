The Hong Kong Bar Association is the city’s professional body for barristers. Photo: Fung Chang The Hong Kong Bar Association is the city’s professional body for barristers. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: ‘We are not a political organisation,’ Hong Kong Bar Association says after new chief comes under fire from Beijing

  • City’s professional body for barristers responds to strong statements from central government agencies targeting Paul Harris
  • Saga centres on remarks made by Harris over amendments to the Beijing-imposed national security law

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Jeffie Lam
Updated: 9:31pm, 3 Feb, 2021

